If you’ve ever played a Fallout game, and thought the food looked really good, you should both seek professional help, and also preorder this Fallout Vault Dweller’s cookbook, on sale for an all-time low $21, with preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper.
Obviously, the Fallout-centric ingredients are substituted for things you could find at the supermarket; brahmin ribs become short ribs, for example. I’m not sure what they use for radroach meat though.
