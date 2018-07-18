Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

William Painter probably doesn’t need to run a Kickstarter to launch new glasses, they’ve been around the block, and their wares are extremely popular. But lucky you, you can preorder their new Oasis line to save big over the MSRP.



The Oasis combines a well-built plastic front face with a titanium frame, plus polarized lenses that are basically unbreakable. The combination of plastic and metal (both available in multiples colors) creates an interesting look that I haven’t seen many other places, and while style is subjective, I’m a fan.

Advertisement

The samples they sent me feel extremely solid, and the lenses, while plastic, are of excellent quality. The campaign has already raised about 10x its original funding goal with a month still to go, and you can get in on the savings with expected delivery in December.