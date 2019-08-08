Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tool is coming out with its first new album in 13 years this month, and preorders for the Limited Edition are on sale for $38 right now, down from the original $45, and with Amazon’s preorder price guarantee if it gets any lower prior to release.



This isn’t just any CD. In fact, it’s unlike any album packaging I’ve ever seen:

The album will be available digitally, and in a special Limited Edition physical package that includes a CD in a tri-fold Soft Pack Video Brochure featuring a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, a USB charging cable, a 2 watt speaker and a 36 page insert book and MP3 download card.

Tool!

It’s also price matched at Walmart.