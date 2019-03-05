SilverSocks Crew Socks | Three Pairs for $49 | Indiegogo

Silversocks’ soon-to-be released crew socks are interlaced with actual silver yarn. As in the metal. Ag. Why? Because silver naturally sterilizes bacteria, which is what makes your sweaty feet smell. I’ve worn a pair to play tennis, and can 100% confirm that they smell way less offensive than my usual cotton socks. It doesn’t hurt that they look great too, and are really comfortable to wear.

The socks ship out next month, and you can preorder three pairs for $49 with our exclusive perk. That’s essentially three pairs for the price of two.