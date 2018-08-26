Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $25, or $15 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day (it was available for $24 at one point, so it’s possible), you’ll automatically get the best price.