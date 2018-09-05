Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.