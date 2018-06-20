Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

You probably carry a bag with you to work every single day, so it’s worth investing in one you’ll really love. The Daniel’s Briefcase is constructed from gorgeous Brazilian leather, and includes all the pockets you’ll need. So if you’re ready to treat yourself, you can preorder one on Kickstarter right now starting at $149, compared to the $195 MSRP.



Shane got an extended hands-on with The Daniel’s earlier this year, and even used it on a cross-country trip, and he came away impressed. Unlike a lot of Kickstarter bags, there are no gimmicks or clever innovations here: It’s just a really nice brag at a very fair price.