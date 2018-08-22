Nomatic 30L Travel Bag | $179 | Kickstarter

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but its latest product is something else entirely: a 30L travel bag.

Like the much-hyped Peak Design travel bag, which is also on Kickstarter at the moment, the Nomatic travel bag can be used as both a backpack and a duffel, and includes a massive opening for easy packing, a laptop sleeve, a sock and underwear compartment, and other cool organizational features. If you ask me though, the coolest feature is the shoe pocket, which can hold not one, but two pairs of men’s size 12 shoes, and can either be sealed shut to keep water out, or vented to help with smells.

Nomatic’s already blown through its funding goal for this bag, and you can preorder one for $179 right now, compared to its $229 MSRP.