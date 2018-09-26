Preorder Coalatree Camper Hooded Jacket 2.0 | Kickstarter

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.

The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.