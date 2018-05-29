Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.