Graphic: Kickstarter

Kickstarter has become a design playground for travel pillows, and if the TRTL+ didn’t look like the right pillow for you, NapUp FLY offers a totally different approach.



NapUp FLY uses a set of adjustable straps to attach the pillow to your headrest, giving you extra padding, and keeping the pillow firmly in place. Once you slap the velcro eye mask into place, your head is effectively anchored to your seat, so you’ll never bob off to the side and drool on a stranger’s shoulder. I found the prototype they sent me to be very comfortable, and I could definitely imagine falling asleep in it on a long flight, as cumbersome as the setup process may be.

For $10 more, you can upgrade to a version with built-in headphone speakers to pump white noise or podcasts into your ears. In my sample, these were extremely quiet, and it’s hard to imagine using them for anything other than white noise on a loud plane, but it would still be nice to not have to wear headphones to bed.

The campaign is already almost fully funded, and you stand to save quite a bit by preordering. Unfortunately, they’re not estimated to ship until February, so you’ll need another solution for your holiday flights.