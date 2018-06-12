Graphic: Indiegogo

If you haven’t yet made the switch to a front pocket wallet, or just want to upgrade to something nicer, the new FLIP wallet is worth a look.



FLIP is actually a line of a few different wallets with slightly different pocket arrangements and features, but they’re all basically really nice, two pocket card sleeves. The Italian leather ones also include an outer pocket for RFID cards, coins, or bills, though unfortunately, the carbon fiber model they sent me to check out does not include that, though it does look amazing.

For a limited time, FLIP is offering our readers a single wallet preorder through Indiegogo for $45 (down from the $50-$55 they’re selling for to everyone else), or a two-pack for $75. Estimated delivery in August.