Preorder Ultralight LoftTek Adventure Jacket | $99 | Kickstarter

Down jackets are warm and packable, synthetic jackets offer great water resistant, but Outdoor Vitals worked with LoftTek to develop a new fill material that marries the advantages of both, and stuffed it into a really nice jacket.

GIF: Kickstarter

The Ultralight LoftTek Adventure Jacket is very warm (at least compared to my Uniqlo Ultralight Down), and after running it under the sink for 30 seconds and detecting no moisture inside, I can confirm that it’s also extremely waterproof. The secret is the custom LoftTek synthetic fill, which is basically sorcery.

Beyond the fill though, the jacket is packed with great features, like zip-up under-arm vents, an insulated hood, thumb holes on the sleeves, and an athletic fit that’s more flattering than most puffers. The jacket’s expected to ship next April for $150 (which is a very fair price, honestly), but you can preorder it on Kickstarter for $99.