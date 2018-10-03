Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.