Did you know that out of the box, Nerf guns are...nerfed? A few simple modifications can drastically improve both of Nerf’s two main propulsion systems, and this book details them all, as well as walking you through some awesome paint jobs for your favorite blasters.



The book comes out in a couple of weeks, and you can preorder it today for an all-time low $13, plus preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper. With any luck, you’ll earn a lifetime ban from your office Nerf wars.