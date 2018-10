Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Intel’s absurd new Core i9 octocore desktop processor comes out tomorrow, and you can preorder it from Amazon for $530. That’s a lot of money for a processor, but it’s actually $50 less than other retailers like B&H are charging for the same model. If you’re building a PC soon, and only the best will do, I’d jump on this deal.