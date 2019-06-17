Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Preorder Super Mario Odyssey 2020 Wall Calendar | $10 | Amazon

Do you need a wall calendar in this day and age? Probably not. But if you’re a Nintendo fan, these officially licensed calendars will let you put your favorite games on display for a full 365 days.



Advertisement

The Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda, and Metroid calendars are all up for preorder for $10 today, down from the original $15. All three are for 2020, and they all come out on July 30, so start counting down the days.