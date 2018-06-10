In case you haven’t gotten the memo, Amazon Prime members can save 20% on basically any physical video game by preordering, and we’re collecting all of the new games from E3 here as preorders go live, sorted by date. Notice something we missed? Let us know in the comments.
Note: Games without announced release dates are at the bottom of the post. We’re not including games with Amazon placeholder pages until you can actually order them. As always, you won’t be charged until the game ships, and you can cancel your order any time.