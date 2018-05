Preorder Mega Man 11 [PS4] | $24 | Amazon

Preorder Mega Man 11 [Xbox One] | $24 | Amazon

Preorder Mega Man 11 [Switch] | $24 | Amazon

Mega Man 11 just got an October 2 release date, and now you can get your preorders in. As always, Prime members will save 20% at checkout, bringing the new side scroller down to $24 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

