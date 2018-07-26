These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.
- Preorder Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Asteroids/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander/Tempest Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Centipede/Millipede/Missile Command/Crystal Castles Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Street Fighter ll Champion Edition/Street Fighter ll The New Challengers/Street Fighter ll Turbo Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.