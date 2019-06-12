Graphic: Walmart

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally out next March (along with, uh, just about every other video game?), and Walmart’s currently offering a $10 discount when you preorder the Deluxe Edition.



That includes the game, a steelcase, an art book, a sound track, and some exclusive DLC. With the discount, your price only comes out to $10 more than the standard edition, so if you were going to pick up the game anyway, this is worth considering. Kotaku got a hands on with the game (and details about its new combat system) at E3 this week if you’re on the fence.