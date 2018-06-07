Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s newest gadget is the love child of a Fire TV and an Amazon Echo, and Prime members can save $30 by preordering it today or tomorrow.



Inside, the Fire TV Cube is basically an Amazon Fire TV, and that’s a good thing! Like the Fire TV, it includes support for 4K, HDR (though not Dolby Vision like the Apple TV), Dolby Atmos, and of course, a whole host of streaming apps.

But on the outside, the Cube includes an array of microphones and a built-in speaker like an Echo Dot, allowing you to use it from across the room for typical Alexa things. And when your TV is turned on, you can use your voice to change the volume, bring up your favorite TV show, or search for movies without ever having to find the remote.

In addition to the $30 Prime discount, anyone that activates their device by July 1 will also get a $10 Prime Video movie credit, which you can spend on some 4K HDR content to bring out the best in your home theater.