Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re still wiping drool off your face after Samsung’s recent Galaxy Note10 announcement, you can get up to $150 in bonus cash to spend with Samsung by preordering your phone now.



You can preorder your device here, and then follow the instructions once you receive it to get your credit for the Shop Samsung app, which includes everything from headphones and smartphone accessories to TVs and washing machines.

Advertisement

Preorders of the Galaxy Note10 are eligible for a $100 credit, while Note10+ owners can claim the maximum $150, which can help ease the sting of the latter’s $1,100 starting price.