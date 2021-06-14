It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-Orders for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction are Buy Two, Get One Free

Take on an alien hive in this new— wait this is a Rainbow Six game?

Screenshot: Ubisoft
Tom Clancy books and games aren’t exactly known for *checks notes* alien invasion, but I’m all for long-running franchises to completely switch things up. I’ve never been big into Rainbow Six, but this honestly might be the stupid over-the-top thing to pull me in. What’s great too is that Target’s pre-orders for the game are currently buy two, get one free making it even more enticing to hope in with a squad of three when this releases September 16th, 2021.

