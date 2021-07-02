Pre-Orders for Ghosts of Tsushima Director's Cut Are Now Open

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) | $70 | Am azon

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4 ) | $6 0 | Amazon

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. The newly announced Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature all the content from the original release as well as a new chapter in Jin’s story in which you will get to travel to and explore the island of Iki. In addition to the new content, there are some welcomed quality of life updates too. The PS5 version will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’ll also be able to expect 3D audio enhancements, 4k resolution options, better load times, and 60fps. Lastly, if you select the game’s Japanese voice over, it will actually be lip synced.

Current owners of the game on PS4 can pre-order the Director’s Cut for PS4 for $20. After August 20th, owners of the Director’s Cut on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 and owners of the original version for PS4 can upgrade all the way to the PS5 version for $30. Yeah, its a bit of a headache, but it does have new content so think of it like buying a DLC pack.

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases August 20th this year.