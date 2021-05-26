Pre-Orders Available for Pokémon Shiny Pearl, Brilliant Diamond, and Breath of the Poké— I Mean Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Shiny Pearl | $60 | Amazon

Pokémon Diamond holds a special place in my heart. I was exactly the right age when Pokémon came out. I collected the cards, watching the anime, and even played the original Blue version... briefly. I got lost in Mt. Moon and just never finished it. I skipped gen 2 and 3 because I was a big kid now and Pokémon wasn’t cool. Oh how wrong I was. Pokémon Diamond and Pearl were released when I was in high school and for whatever reason, my friends and I all decided to dive back in. I bought a DS specifically for this game. My 9th grade social studies class consisted of EV training and copying answers off each other through Pictochat. The fourth generation reinvigorated my love for Pokémon and I eventually went back to play through each of the previous generations. I’m looking forward to replaying my favorite of the series.

In addition, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is also available for pre-order. This is looking to maybe be the game fans have been asking about for awhile. Pokémon Sword and Shield gave us a taste of that open world, experiencing Pokémon walking through the environment. For a series that loves to stick to their formula, it’ s nice to see them break away from that every once in a while.