Pre-Orders are Open for Possibly the Most Anticipated Sequel of All Time—The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

It's all consuming.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Joe Tilleli
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Pre-order) | $60 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Pre-order) | $60 | Amazon

I was very late to the train for Breath of the Wild. I didn’t get a Nintendo Switch until about a year after launch and had picked up Mario Odyssey first. From there on, there was always a new game to pick up an play. I finally bought this critically acclaimed and beloved Zelda adventure a year ago, but still didn’t even start playing until April of this year. It didn’t click for me right away. The destructible weapons were a turnoff—at least in the beginning. Then as I explored this expansive world, I started to understand why this was the only thing anyone talked about for months following the launch of the Switch.

Everything in the world interacts and I kept finding myself in new situations that surprised me. And even when things didn’t go well for me, I couldn’t help but smile and laugh at my own failures. I’m still working my way through this wonderful game, but you better believe I won’t be missing out next time on what may very well be the defining game of this console generation.

Nintendo showed off gameplay of the Breath of the Wild sequel during their 2021 E3 Direct and it looks absolutely stunning. I cannot wait to get lost throughout the skies of Hyrule.

The game doesn’t have a locked in release date, but is set to be available in 2022.

