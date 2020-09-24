Pre-Order Select Video Games, Get $10 Back | Best Buy



Given the ubiquitous shipping delays from certain competing retailers, Best Buy is a strong contender in the video game pre-order space at the moment. Aside from promising day-and-date delivery, you’ll get a $10 Best Buy credit for every game you pre-order. So if you were already thinking about copping that new Call of Duty game—on PS4, PS5, or Xbox —you’ll have an extra $10 to also pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, making the latter $50 instead of $60.

Advertisement

That goes without mentioning Best Buy’s price match guarantee. Because Cyberpunk is already discounted $10 on Amazon, you can pick it up from Best Buy for $40. You’re welcome. The only catch here is you have to be a My Best Buy member, which isn’t a catch r eally since signing up is free. You can do that here, and start putting in your orders today. We’re all stuck at home anyway, so you might as well buy some new video games, and maybe a new console or two.