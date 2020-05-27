It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $50

Quentyn Kennemer
Pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | $50 | Amazon

We’re only two days away from the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitve Edition on the Nintendo Switch. If you’re excited to return to this real-time action RPG in remastered fidelity, you should pre-order it at Amazon, which is knocking $10 off the price ahead of release date.

Discover the origins of Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly-unstoppable mechanical menace. Wield a future-seeing blade, chain together attacks, and carefully position your party members in strategic, real-time combat as you journey across a massive world.

You’ve never seen the game like this before—not on the original Wii, and most certainly not on the much weaker 3DS. The muddy textures are gone, the menus are ten times better and easier to navigate, and it’s just more definitive, yo. Pre-order your copy today if you haven’t already played it to death years prior.

