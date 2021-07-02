Pre-Order What May Very Well Be the Best Mortal Kombat Movie to Release This Year

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms 4KUHD Blu-ray Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms 4KU HD Blu-ray | $33 |Best Buy

The live action Mortal Kombat movie released in April of this year and.... yeesh... As a long time fan of the series and someone who knows probably too much about MK lore, I don’t need to tell you I was disappointed—even going in with low expectations. Though after watching, I realized HBO Max had another Mortal Kombat movie in their catalogue—Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. And honestly, I thought this movie kicked ass. The live action movie fell apart mainly for its script with the inclusion of their own OC main character and the fact that they didn’t even get to the tournament. Also, the lack of Scorpion’s presence throughout the bulk of the film despite the excellent casting choice in Hiroyuki Sanada.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge solved all my issues with the live action film. We get both Scorpion’s arc as well as the story of the first tournament from the first game in the series. Don’t get me wrong, i t’s not perfect. Sometimes, balancing between the A and B plot is a bit messy, but its doing its best with its 80 minute run time . There is also something that happens at the end (which I won’t spoil) that leaves me questioning how it will be addressed in future installments. However, o ne of the best choices the movie makes is depicting the Mortal Kombat tournament as more of a Hunger Games styled battle royale which I thought works as a really clever way to keep the pace moving and showcase the diverse cast of fighters and set pieces . Honestly, I think if the live action film just used this script, but brought it out to 120 minutes, it might have become my favorite movie of the year.

Anyway Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is getting a sequel! Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is set to release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray August, 31st this year. You can pre-order the steelbook for $33 at Best Buy.