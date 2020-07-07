Pre-Order Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation 4 With a Rare $20 Discount

Pre-order Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

For some strange reason, the PlayStation 4 version of Watch Dogs Legion stands alone with a $40 discount on pre-orders at Amazon. Typical pre-release discounts shave $10-$12 off the price, so this is a rare chance to get a brand new game 33% off. Sorry, Xbox fans, but yours is still full price right now.

Unfortunately, we still don’t even know when Watch Dogs Legion is set to launch, with Amazon showing a placeholder date for December 31, 2020. Regardless, Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, however, so you may as well lock this price in as soon as possible.