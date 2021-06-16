Pre-order WarioWare: Get It Together! Even Though Wario Died Months Ago

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Pre-order) | $50 | Amazon

A new WarioWare game has finally been announced for the Nintendo Switch—a console that feels like it was built from the ground up to have a WarioWare game on it. If you’re confused about how a new Wario game could come out when Wario has been dead for months, realize that video game production takes time. Much like how Heath Ledger received an Oscar for his posthumous performance in The Dark Knight, we’re expecting our beloved former CEO to sweep the Game Awards this year.