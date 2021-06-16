It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pre-order WarioWare: Get It Together! Even Though Wario Died Months Ago

Mourn his death and celebrate his life with a brand new entry in the WarioWare series.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Pre-order) | $50 | Amazon
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Pre-order) | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Pre-order) | $50 | Amazon

A new WarioWare game has finally been announced for the Nintendo Switch—a console that feels like it was built from the ground up to have a WarioWare game on it. If you’re confused about how a new Wario game could come out when Wario has been dead for months, realize that video game production takes time. Much like how Heath Ledger received an Oscar for his posthumous performance in The Dark Knight, we’re expecting our beloved former CEO to sweep the Game Awards this year.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech