Pre-Order Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition for $35

(Pre-order) Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition (Switch) | $35 | Amazon

Advertisement

Couch multiplayer which once dominated the market are now few and far between—especially among big releases. T he indie market is now bearing that load for us with some inventive and laugh-filled multiplayer. Ultimate Chicken Horse is no exception. You and up to three friends must race from point A to point B. Between each round, all players each place one additional obstacle or platform to hurt or aid your traversal across the stage. With limitless replay value, this will certainly fill your evenings with that couch multiplayer experience you’ve been seeking. The physical Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition includes a keyring, booklet, and the funky soundtrack which whips ass and you can get it all for $35.