Pre-Order This Transformers Tiger Electronic Handheld Game For a Blast to the Past

Remember the old Tiger Electronics handheld games? I had a few of them when I was younger. I distinctly remember a Lion King one that I never understood how to play, among a few others. They were super cool in the early nineties, but technology moved beyond Tiger Electronics’ simplistic games to things like our fancy Nintendo Switches... but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a little nostalgia trip by pre-ordering this Transformers Tiger Electronics game!

If your interest is piqued and the rose-tinted classes are on, you better pre-order this fast—the other two Tiger Electronic games set to release with Transformers on July 1 (Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and X-Men) are already sold out. Don’t think, just buy and you can consider the consequences later.