It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gaming

Pre-Order This Surround Gaming Neckset for 3D Sound Without Covering Your Ears

Immersive virtual 3D surround sound around your neck.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Neckset is just the strangest term I’ve heard. Go ahead, say it out loud. Neckset. I mean, it does make sense. A headset you wear on your head, so what should we call the same product but for around your neck? Neckset. Maybe sound necklace? No that’s a dumb name. Neckset isn’t dumb, it’s just... strangely uncomfortable. Ironically, the neckset itself doesn’t look uncomfortable to wear at least. In fact, this seems to be a pretty clever design to create 3D sound in a low profile product. This specific... neckset... is designed for use with PS4, PS5, and PC and is available for pre-order at Amazon. The neckset releases October 18th, 2021.

Joe Tilleli

