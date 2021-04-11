It's all consuming.
Pre-Order This Star Wars Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure for $15 Along With Other Summer Arrivals

Elizabeth Lanier
Star Wars Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure | $15 | Entertainment Earth
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Star Wars Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure | $15 | Entertainment Earth

If you can be patient, some special Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures from Hasbro are coming this summer to Entertainment Earth.

You can pre-order the newly revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Electrostaff Purge Trooper action figure for $15 right now, ahead of its July 2021 release. What’s special about this one? It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so you’re not going to find it anywhere else, for one thing!

This little guy seems like it would make the perfect addition to any collection. Not quite what you’re looking for? You can check out more action figures and items in the Star Wars The Black Series/The Vintage Collection and otherwise right here.

Elizabeth Lanier

