It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-order This Masterchief Action Figure From the Hit Game Doom Eternal

Masterchief stole our hearts when she made her debut in 2020

Joe Tilleli
(Pre-order) Doom Eternal Action Figure | $145 | Amazon

It feels like most new games are all sequels or remasters, but it was refreshing a brand new IP Doom Eternal made its way center stage last year among all the other releases. Doom Eternal is a fast paced, adrenaline filled shooter starring the latest new gaming icon—Masterchief. The game revolves around journeying into hell to collect and destroy the seven legendary chaos emeralds as you shoot your way back out. And now, you can own the action figure of the star of Doom Eternal. Players will be excited to see this Masterchief action figure comes equipped with an energy sword and Assassin’s Creed blade. You can even remove the figure’s helmet, revealing in a twist that Masterchief has been a woman this entire time just like in the ending of Doom Eternal. Pre-order yours today.

