Pre-Order This Gundam Figure for $17 and Then Teach Me About Gundam Because I Know Nothing

Gundam HG 1/144 WINDAM (Neo Lorrnoke Custom) | $17 | Premium Bandai



So I have to confess. I know very very little about Gundam. Next to nothing. In fact, when I was little I had actually conflated Gundam and Transformers. They looked similar to me so I thought they were the same thing. Now that I’m an adult, I am able to see clearly just how different they are. One is about giant robots fighting and the other is about giant robots fighting, but with tiny people inside of them. Though if you know more about Gundam than I do which you certainly do, you might be interested in preordering this new Gundam HG 1/144 WINDAM (Neo Lorrnoke Custom) figure. I’m not sure what those letters and numbers mean. Is Neo Lorrnoke the name of the pilot? I think so, but I don’t know! Please yell at me in the comments if I’m wrong.