Pre-Order This Darkseid Funko Pop for $25 and Tell Everyone It's Thanos

If you loved the Snyder Cut of Justice League, then you may have been thrilled about Darkseid. The classic DC villain plays a big role in the four hour film and acts as a sort of big bad of the film universe. He’s kind of like DC’s Thanos ... because he looks exactly like Thanos. He’s a big purple (or bright grey, I suppose) guy who wants to conquer the world, or something. Look, I don’t remember. It’s a long movie. If you want to further immortalize the Snyder Cut, Amazon has the new Darkseid Funko Pop on pre-order for $25, which is down $3 from its usual price. This guy is sitting on a throne looking all pensive. What do you think he’s thinking about? Is he like “Damn, they turned me into a Funko Pop?” Or maybe he’s waiting for a phone call that the Snyderverse has been restored and he has a job again. That’s for you to decide.