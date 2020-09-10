Pre-Order This Cute Animal Crossing Case for Your Nintendo Switch Lite, Now 20% off

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20. This is a pre-order listing, but the expected September 30 ship date is right around the corner.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

