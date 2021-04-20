Pre-Order These Figures of Dragon Ball's Best Buds, Tenshinhan and Chaoz

Tenshinhan and Chaoz Figures Image : Premium Bandai

Tenshinhan and Chaoz Figures | $80 | Premium Bandai

Goku, Goku, Goku! How come Goku gets all the attention? Sure, he’s the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, but there are plenty of other wonderful characters that deserve a spotlight. For example, Tenshinhan and Chaoz (Tien and Chiaotzu). These two are powerful martial artists just like anyone else in the Dragon Ball universe, but more importantly, they’re just pals. How wholesome is that? Just good buds hanging out and throwing fists.

You can now celebrate that friendship with two new figures of the characters, which are up for pre-order at Premium Bandai. These S.H.Figuarts figures come as a two-in-one package, because of course they do. In addition to being gorgeously detailed representations of the heroes, they also have a few extra bells and whistles. Tenshinhan comes with three face options and both have exchangeable hands. Pick your favorite pose and display these buds in all their friendly glory. These figures will release this October, but you can preorder them now for $80.