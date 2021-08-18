The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook | $32 | Amazon

This year, Final Fantasy XIV overtook World of Warcraft as the most popular MMORPG—a title held by WoW for over a decade. So as video game based cookbooks are releasing left and right, it only makes sense for Square Enix to capitalize on the trend too. With over 70 recipes, this might even keep you away from playing the game with how much cooking you’ll do. A lot of these recipes call for dodo, but I’m sure substituting for duck will work in a pinch. Pre-order the Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook for only $32 which releases later this year on November 9th.