Pre-order the Sonic Movie, and Get Some Sonic Comic Books for Free

Elizabeth Henges
Sonic the Hedgehog (4K) | $28 | Amazon | 3 Free Comic Books with Purchase
Sonic the Hedgehog (4K) | $28 | Amazon | 3 Free Comic Books with Purchase

Sonic the Hedgehog is a pretty fun kid’s movie, and it’s coming to DVD and Blu-Ray soon. If you go ahead and pre-order the movie from Amazon, you’ll get three Sonic the Hedgehog comics for free from Comixology.

You might be asking what the Sonic comic books consist of, or which ones you get. Well, I can’t tell you which comics you’ll get as part of the promotion, but the Archie comic book series has been running a long time for a reason—it’s probably the best form of Sonic the Hedgehog media. Don’t @ me, Sonic game fans.

On top of that, pre-ordering the Blu-Ray or 4K disc gives you the Amazon pre-order guarantee. If the price goes down between now and release, then you’ll get the lowest price automatically!

