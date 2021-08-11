Galaxy Buds 2 (White) | $150 | Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 (Graphite) | $150 | Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 (Olive) | $150 | Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 (Lavender) | $150 | Samsung

One of the products Samsung unveiled earlier today was the new Galaxy Buds 2—their in-ear Bluetooth headphones. Much of this segment of the Unpacked event was showcasing the buds’ use of Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound ensuring that while wearing them, you’re able to hear what it is you want to hear whether is the sounds coming from your device or your surroundings without having to take out an ear bud. The Galaxy Buds 2 will also be able to intuitively and seamlessly transition between devices like your Samsung phone, tablet, or watch without and user input to switch. They available in four different colors and pre-ordering will allow you to pick up a SmartTag for only $5 to ensure you don’t ever lose them.