Pre-Order the Resident Evil Movie Collection on 4K Blu-Ray for $72

Resident Evil Six-Film Collection (4K Blu-ray) | $72 | Amazon
There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.
