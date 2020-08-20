It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pre-Order the Resident Evil Movie Collection on 4K Blu-Ray for $72

Quentyn Kennemer
Resident Evil Six-Film Collection (4K Blu-ray) | $72 | Amazon
Resident Evil Six-Film Collection (4K Blu-ray) | $72 | Amazon
Resident Evil Six-Film Collection (4K Blu-ray) | $72 | Amazon

There's no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love 'em or you hate 'em. I'm in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you'll get in the package:

  Resident Evil
  Resident Evil: Afterlife
  Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  Resident Evil: Extinction
  Resident Evil: Retribution
  Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

