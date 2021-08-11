Galaxy Watch4 | From $65 | Samsung

Galaxy Watch4 Classic | From $1 65 | Samsung

Samsung announced the Watch4 series earlier today at their Unpacked event with a large emphasis on b iometric health data. One key new feature is an enhancement to their sleep tracking which can give you data on your breathing patterns and how much you snore throughout the night—giving you a clearer picture of your overall sleep quality. The Watch4 also comes in a Classic version which has a rotating bezel and is stainless steel as opposed to aluminum.

Pre-orders are open now and by doing so, you’ll receive a $50 eCertificate to be used toward any Samsung accessories.