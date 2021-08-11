Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black) | From $1,000 | Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green) | From $1,000 | Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Silver) | From $1,000 | Samsung

Advertisement

Samsung’s Unpacked event showed of the brand new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G—a phone which unfolds to a large 7.6" tablet display. What’s remarkable about the Z Fold 3 is it’s showcasing Samsung’s first Under Display Camera, meaning that when unfolded, there will be now pesky misshapen bezel. All screen. All the time. It’s also compatible with the S Pen for easy editing, notetaking, or what-have-you which is excellent for its multi-window view which allows for up to three apps to be open side by side.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are available in 3 different colors—Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green. Pre-orders are open now. You can save up to $900 when trading in old devices toward your new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Pre-ordering will also get you a $200 eCertificate to be used toward any Samsung accessories.