Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black) | From $500 | Samsung

Samsung’s Unpacked Event just wrapped up and one of the new products they announced is the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. The phone is equipped with a 1.9-inch cover screen which displays various notifications and can let you intuitively interact with them with voice commands. The larger cover screen also allows you to take selfies using the exterior lens while still seeing a preview of the photo. Samsung also showed off a Flex mode for taking selfies where you can stand the phone up on its own to take photos hands free.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are available in 7 different colors—3 of which are exclusive to Samsungs website. Pre-orders are open now. You can save up to $650 when trading in old devices toward your new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G so ditch that old cracked phone your using for one that won’t snap when being folded in half. Pre-ordering will also get you a $150 eCertificate to be used toward any Samsung accessories.

