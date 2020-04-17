It's all consuming.
Pre-order the New iPhone SE at Best Buy for $300 and Get a $50 Gift Card

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Buy has one of the best deals we’ve seen on the new iPhone SE so far. The phone is usually $400 outright, but you can buy the Sprint model for $300 at the big box retailer when you add a new line, and they’ll throw in a $50 gift card for your troubles.

This is a great deal for Sprint users, but even if you aren’t, it’s still worth considering. The phone is not unlocked, but you can unlock it after 50 days of qualifying service.

Here’s a little pro-tip: buy the phone, get yourself a no-commitment $35 Kickstart Unlimited plan—the cheapest available—and unlock your smartphone after 50 days, then cancel. Since it’s an iPhone, you won’t have to worry about network compatibility as they’re all designed to work on almost any network globally. You’re paying a bit over $70 after taxes and fees by the end of it all, but that still represents an overall discount.

