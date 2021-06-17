Pre-Order the New Beats Studio Buds and Save $15 at Verizon

Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds FATHERSDAY Image : Andrew Hayward

Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds | $135 | Verizon | Use code FATHERSDAY



Just announced this week, the upcoming Beats Studio Buds are the audio brand’s latest take on AirPods-like true wireless earbuds, but they have more perks than you’d expect for the price. They office active noise canceling and water resistance, with up to 8 hours of battery life per charge and two additional charges in the case.



They’re shipping next week, but Verizon is currently knocking 10% off the list price—making them $135—when you use promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout. They don’t have to be for dad, of course; the code brings savings to all.