It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Pre-Order the New Beats Studio Buds and Save $15 at Verizon

Take 10% off the list price of Beats' upcoming true wireless earbuds

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds | $135 | Verizon | Use code FATHERSDAY
Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds | $135 | Verizon | Use code FATHERSDAY
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds | $135 | Verizon | Use code FATHERSDAY

Just announced this week, the upcoming Beats Studio Buds are the audio brand’s latest take on AirPods-like true wireless earbuds, but they have more perks than you’d expect for the price. They office active noise canceling and water resistance, with up to 8 hours of battery life per charge and two additional charges in the case.

Advertisement

They’re shipping next week, but Verizon is currently knocking 10% off the list price—making them $135—when you use promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout. They don’t have to be for dad, of course; the code brings savings to all.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
15% off Your First Order
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
Use the promo code CODE